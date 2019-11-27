Thammineni remarks against Sonia in bad taste: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday took strong objection to the remarks allegedly made by Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam against party president Sonia Gandhi.

In a statement here, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju demanded that Mr. Seetharam be immediately dismissed for “using abusive language” against Ms. Sonia Gandhi.

“If the YSRCP fails to initiate action against Mr. Seetharam, the Congress will stage massive protests,” he said.

The Speaker had used “derogatory language” while referring to the party’s alliance with the TDP ahead of the elections.

Calling Mr. Seetharam a “political chameleon” for changing three parties in “pursuit of power and position,” Mr. Rudra Raju said that by using such abusive language, he had lost the right to continue in the top post.

Mr. Rudra Raju also demanded that Mr. Seetharam tendered an unconditional apology to Ms. Gandhi.