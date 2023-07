July 22, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

A fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, destroyed clothes worth lakhs of rupees at a textile showroom at Cantonment’s Balaji Market in Vizianagaram on Saturday. The fire broke out around noon and spread to all four blocks of Shanti Vijay showroom (shop No. 216), run by Mahendra Kumar Jain. None was hurt. Other shopkeepers alerted firemen, who doused the flames.