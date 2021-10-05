Tenant farmer ‘ends life’ in Dharmavaram

A tenant farmer identified as Rajasekhara Reddy (40), allegedly ended his life at Shiva Nagar in Dharmavaram town in Anantapur district on Monday, unable to clear mounting debts.

Rajasekhara Reddy is survived by his wife Chandrakala, three daughters, and a son.

According to the police, his wife and children had gone to visit his in-laws at Thummala village in Dharmavaram mandal when the incident occurred. He had an outstanding loan of ₹8 lakh and the crop in the three acres of land he had taken on tenancy from his father-in-law did not yield any income, and he had spent money on sinking borewells, which also failed.

With mounting debts and dwindling income, Rajasekhara Reddy resorted to the extreme step on Monday morning, it is learnt.

