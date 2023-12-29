Telugu Desam Party to organise Jayaho BC campaign from January 4 

December 29, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said his party would launch a two-month Jayaho BC campaign aimed at highlighting the injustices meted out by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to the Backward Classes (BCs), from January 4.

“A massive State-level public meeting has been planned and it would be followed by the release of a special manifesto for the BCs,” he stated.

Addressing a press conference on December 29, Mr. Lokesh said the TDP had been supporting the BCs since its inception and was committed to doing its best for their welfare.

He recalled that the TDP government had implemented a slew of welfare schemes for the BCs between 2014 and 2019. In contrast, the YSRCP government scrapped 27 welfare schemes. “The YSRCP government reduced the reservations for BCs in local bodies. As a consequence, about 16,000 candidates from the BC communities lost the opportunity to contest in elections. Though the government established 56 BC corporations, no funds have been given to them. Moreover, salaries were not being paid to the chairpersons of those corporations.”

“The YSRCP government failed in supplying water to the farm sector and in subsidising the loans taken by BCs. The fishermen community suffered a lot under the YSRCP rule,” Mr. Lokesh added.