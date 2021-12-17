Telangana Governor lauds AMC doctors for the work done during pandemic

‘All the faculty members should take care of their own health’

Governor of Telangana State and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Friday. Participating in a meeting with the Heads of the Departments, she expressed her appreciation to the medical fraternity for the work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the meeting, T. Ravi Raju, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences and former DME, was felicitated by the Governor and the AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Society of Nephrology recently.

The Governor gave away meritorious awards to K. Sowmya, DM Neurology, for winning the national best brain award for the year 2021 and to AP Alla Deekshita, Mande Mercy Joses and Nammi Chandini(1st year MBBS students), who won first prizes in the national seminar competition, organised by the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri.

Putlasreejani, Sanampalle Ram Pranay and Grandhi Lakshmi Sai Vijaya Vyshnavi were also awarded meritorious awards for their outstanding academic performance for the academic year 2020-2021.

Dr. Tamilisai appreciated Dr. Sudhakar for the good work being done by college. She shared her experiences of being the youngest Governor in the country and acknowledged the support of her husband Dr. Soundararajan, a senior nephrologist in Tamil Nadu, and advised all the faculty members to take care of their own health.

Professor & HoD (Community Medicine) B. Devi Madhavi proposed a vote of thanks.