Telaga community urges all parties to assure BC status

May 07, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Telaga community Reservation Porata Samithi president, Pallantla Venkata Ramarao, meeting former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Srikakulam recently, seeking BC status for the community.

Andhra Pradesh Telaga Reservation Porata Samithi president, Pallantla Venkata Ramarao, on Tuesday urged all parties, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), to ensure backward classes (BC) status for the community which was included in open category (OC) four decades ago without proper verification of socioeconomic conditions of the people.

Mr. Ramarao released a brochure in Vizianagaram and said that over 80 percent of the total population of 8.8 lakh in the State were coming under the below poverty line. Mr. Ramarao, who is an advocate by profession, had recently organised ‘Maha Padayatra’ from Ichchapuram to Payakarapet and organised massive public meeting in Pusapatirega to catch the attention of all the parties over the long pending issue.

“In the absence of reservation facility, many youngsters are unable to get seats in reputed educational firms and jobs in government sector with tough competition. I met former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and asked him to give a categorical promise over BC status. The initial response is positive. A delegation of the community has also explained the issue to senior Ministers recently,” said Mr. Ramarao.

