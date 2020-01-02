Tech-savvy Sanskrit students can get hooked to the Net

Tech-savvy Sanskrit students can now stay connected to the Internet and get all details from across the globe at a click of the mouse.

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma on Wednesday launched two Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories — one at Academic building and the other at Education department. The two labs, developed at a cost of ₹50 lakh, contain computers of very high configuration for the benefit of the graduate, post graduate students and doctorate scholars.

Prof. Sharma said the university would always be eager to impart on the necessary training and coaching in current trends so as to bring them on a par with their peers outside the campus. “You should take this golden opportunity to unravel the reservoir of talent hidden in you by utilising these laboratories”, he advised.

Registrar G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, Deans Rani Sadasiva Murthy (academic), Prahlad Joshi (Education), head of education N. Latha, computer wing professor R.J. Ramashri, computer centre in-charge B. Chandrasekharam, Finance Officer V.G. Sivashankar Reddy were present.