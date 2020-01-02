Andhra Pradesh

Tech-savvy Sanskrit students can get hooked to the Net

Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma launching the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma launching the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, in Tirupati on Wednesday.  

more-in

Two ICT laboratories launched at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha

Tech-savvy Sanskrit students can now stay connected to the Internet and get all details from across the globe at a click of the mouse.

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma on Wednesday launched two Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories — one at Academic building and the other at Education department. The two labs, developed at a cost of ₹50 lakh, contain computers of very high configuration for the benefit of the graduate, post graduate students and doctorate scholars.

Prof. Sharma said the university would always be eager to impart on the necessary training and coaching in current trends so as to bring them on a par with their peers outside the campus. “You should take this golden opportunity to unravel the reservoir of talent hidden in you by utilising these laboratories”, he advised.

Registrar G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, Deans Rani Sadasiva Murthy (academic), Prahlad Joshi (Education), head of education N. Latha, computer wing professor R.J. Ramashri, computer centre in-charge B. Chandrasekharam, Finance Officer V.G. Sivashankar Reddy were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
universities and colleges
university
Sanskrit
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 12:55:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tech-savvy-sanskrit-students-can-get-hooked-to-the-net/article30454573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY