TECH 2019: stalls related to technology, artificial intelligence a big draw

After two successful editions, Transforming Education Conference for Humanity (TECH) 2019 conducted their third edition at Hotel Novotel. The three-day conference that commenced on Tuesday was packed with sessions from academicians and entrepreneurs. Apart from that the conference also had stalls put up by start-ups from across the country that are related to technology and artificial intelligence.

Specially crafted games

The venue had over 13 stalls that brought together the advancements in technology and their application in education. Happy Adda, a Bengaluru-based startup, helped children learn the basics of English and application of numbers through games that can be downloaded on smartphones and tablets. The app that is available for free on Google Play aims to help children build cognitive skills in a fun way. “Technology is changing the world around us and it is essential that we adapt to the changes and use it as an advantage. Learning need not essentially be a boring process, several start-ups like ours are working towards making studies a fun,” said Raja Sekhar Vasa, co-founder of Happy Adda. The app through its specially crafted games tries to improve English language skills, focussing ability and the reasoning skills in its users.

The largest crowd gathered near Bibox’s stall which was educating the visitors about artificial intelligence. As the founder of the start-up, Sandeep Senan explained the need to develop artificial intelligence, robots made by his company entertained people by walking around the venue and doing stunts. “It is necessary that we encourage our children to experiment, as only through experimenting they will learn better and move beyond theoretical knowledge,” said Mr. Senan.

The conference also had on display the science experiments made by students of APSWER School Centre of Excellence, Madhurawada. The students made models from daily use things to solve issues like warning system for open manholes or cheaper alternatives for expensive farm equipment.