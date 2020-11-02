TDP, YSRCP steeped in corruption: BJP

‘BJP-JSP alliance will emerge as a strong alternative to both the parties in State’

BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Sunil Deodhar and BJP State president Somu Veeraju have exuded confidence that the BJP-JSP alliance will emerge as a strong alternative to the TDP and the YSR Congress Party in the State.

K. Surendra Mohan has taken over as State president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at a programme organised here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting organised in this connection at MVP Colony here on Sunday, they alleged that both the TDP and the YSRCP were indulging in corruption and promoting the interests of their families.

Describing the BJYM as the soul of the BJP, Mr. Deodhar said that the responsibility of making India a super power as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was possible only through youth. Unfortunately, the youth in the State were 'jobless' and have no opportunities despite the Centre providing ample opportunities to them. Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was given a great opportunity by the people of the State, but he had failed to live up to their expectations, Mr. Deodhar alleged.

Mr. Deodhar found fault with the State government for raising loans to fund free schemes. The youngsters in the State have multiple talents, and they should be trained to make them stand on their own feet, he said. The BJP has shown that a poor ‘chaiwala’ could become the Prime Minister unlike the TDP in the State and the Congress party, which were promoting family politics, Mr. Deodhar said.

Mr. Veerraju said that the north Andhra districts have remained neglected for long despite having hard-working and intelligent people besides a 175-km coastline. He said that the BJP was committed to the development of the region.

Saying that the Prime Minister was keen that the benefits of welfare schemes should reach the poor, he called upon the party workers and leaders to pull up the State government, if people’s representatives and party leaders indulged in corruption. The party cadre should also remember that a majority of the welfare schemes in the State were funded by the Centre. MLC P.V.N. Madhav spoke.

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, party State general secretaries Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Lokula Gandhi, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam Parlimentary District BJP president M. Raveendra and former MP K. Haribabu were among those who attended.

Earlier, an impressive motorcycle rally was taken out by BJYM workers from Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple to the Gadiraju Palace Function Hall, where Mr. Surendra Mohan took over as the new BJYM State president.