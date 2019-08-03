TDP, YSRCP men clash for jobs

TDP supporters led by former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and YSRCP activists led by Rameshwar Reddy clashed at the Talaricheruvu Solar Plant of the A.P. Transco in Tadipatri mandal on Saturday seeking jobs for locals, especially their respective sympathisers.

Trouble started when Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, who along with his supporters tried to enter the plant premises to submit a representation to the officials, was stopped by the YSRCP activists. A verbal duel ensued, and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy sat on a dharna in front of the plant’s gate seeking to know why nine contract employees were removed from service. Mr. Rameshwar Reddy questioned Mr. Prabhakar Reddy as to why only 13 out of 37 families who parted with their land for Penna Cements were given jobs. Tadipatri Rural CI P. Suresh and SI Rajasekhar Reddy rushed to the spot and ensured there was no violence.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy later submitted a memorandum to the Transco officials present at the construction site, and spoke to the higher officials seeking their intervention in the matter.