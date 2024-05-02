GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP, YSRCP governments halted Srikakulam’s development: Congress

May 02, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Srikakulam MP candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao on Thursday alleged that both the TDP and the YSRCP governments completely halted the development of the district in the past ten years by ignoring both industrial progress and improvement of irrigation facilities.

He was campaigning in Narasannapeta and interacted with NREGA workers and others. He said both the parties should be answerable to the public for their failures. “Over five lakh people had already migrated to other areas. The number will go up further if any of them comes to power...,” said Mr. Parameswara Rao.

He said only the Congress will be able to complete the Vamsahdara phase-2 and Offishare project in the district.

