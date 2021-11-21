TDP writes letter to DGP on an illegal detention

In the letter dated November 20, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Srinu was peacefully protesting against the YSR Congress party's atrocities against people of Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President K. Atchannaidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the police illegally detained TDP Dalit leader Palli Srinu in Lingapalem Mandal of West Godavari district.

In the letter dated November 20, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Srinu was peacefully protesting against the YSR Congress party's atrocities against people of Andhra Pradesh.

He was protesting well within his constitutional and human rights. However, the police got hold of Mr. Srinu’s leg, while he was garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Later, he was dragged and dumped in an auto rickshaw and taken to police station on November 20 at around 6.30 p.m.

The police action was unconstitutional and inhuman in nature. Further, Mr. Srinu was detained illegally at Dharmajigudem police station and was tortured, which resulted in him falling unconscious.

In this regard, it is appealed that Mr. Srinu should be released unconditionally and provided immediate medical support.

"Such brutality by police under your leadership is not warranted and such violent and unconstitutional acts by the police only reflect you (DGP) in a bad light," Mr. Atchannaidu added.