Andhra Pradesh

TDP writes letter to DGP on an illegal detention

File photo. TDP Andhra Pradesh State President K. Atchannaidu wrote a letter to the DGP alleging that the police illegally detained TDP Dalit leader Palli Srinu in Lingapalem Mandal of West Godavari district   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President K. Atchannaidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the police illegally detained TDP Dalit leader Palli Srinu in Lingapalem Mandal of West Godavari district.

In the letter dated November 20, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Srinu was peacefully protesting against the YSR Congress party's atrocities against people of Andhra Pradesh.

He was protesting well within his constitutional and human rights. However, the police got hold of Mr. Srinu’s leg, while he was garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Later, he was dragged and dumped in an auto rickshaw and taken to police station on November 20 at around 6.30 p.m.

The police action was unconstitutional and inhuman in nature. Further, Mr. Srinu was detained illegally at Dharmajigudem police station and was tortured, which resulted in him falling unconscious.

In this regard, it is appealed that Mr. Srinu should be released unconditionally and provided immediate medical support.

"Such brutality by police under your leadership is not warranted and such violent and unconstitutional acts by the police only reflect you (DGP) in a bad light," Mr. Atchannaidu added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 8:43:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-writes-letter-to-dgp-on-an-illegal-detention/article37606691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY