TDP warns YSRCP leaders against making derogatory remarks against Naidu’s family

The ruling party leaders should realise that the Chief Minister who is out on bail is targeting the Opposition leader who has been arrested illegally in the skill development case, says TDP women’s wing chief Anitha; former MD of Siemens has made it clear that there is no truth in the allegations, she says

September 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
More than two lakh youths benefited from the skill development programme and over 70,000 of them landed jobs, says TDP women’s wing president V. Anitha.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) women’s wing president V. Anitha has warned YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders against making any derogatory remarks against the family members of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Sunday, Ms. Anitha wondered why were the YSRCP leaders worried when Mr. Naidu’s spouse Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani led a candlelight march in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday denouncing his arrest in the alleged skill development scam case.

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, who failed in the Intermediate examination, had no right to speak about Ms. Brahmani, a graduate from Stanford University, the TDP leader said. “Ms. Roja is unaware of the difference between Information Technology and Income Tax Department,” she added.

Ms. Anitha alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been amassing wealth since 2004 and his properties were spread across various parts of the country.

Since the formation of the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been exploiting all natural resources, she alleged.

The YSRCP leaders should realise the fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had been out on bail in multiple cases, was targeting Mr. Naidu, who was arrested illegally, she said.

Ms. Anitha said that more than two lakh youths benefited form the skill development programme, and over 70,000 of them landed jobs.

“The former MD of Siemens has said there is no truth in the allegations of the YSRCP government. Mr. Naidu will come out clean soon,” she added.

