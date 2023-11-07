TDP urges youngsters to enrol their names in voters’ list

November 07, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Telugu Desam Party urged youngsters to enrol their names immediately in voters’ list to cast their votes in 2024 general elections. TDP Vizianagaram city secretary A.A. Raju said that the enrolment was very important for youngsters and others since they would be able to elect the right leaders in the upcoming elections.

He distributed Form-6 to youngsters who attained 18 years in an awareness camp organised in Ramalayam street of BC Colony on Tuesday. He said that Form-8 was required to shift their votes to other places.

Mr. Raju said that the locals were eager to vote for TDP but their support would be useful for the party only when they were having voting rights. Former revenue officer Pedada Janardhan, Jana Sena leader Ramakrishna, local TDP activists Ramana, Majji Srinivas, Anuradha, Ganamajji Arunamma and others were present.