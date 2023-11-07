HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP urges youngsters to enrol their names in voters’ list

TDP Vizianagaram city secretary A.A. Raju said that the enrolment was very important for youngsters and others since they would be able to elect the right leaders in the upcoming elections

November 07, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party leader A.A. Raju handing over forms to locals in BC colony of Vizianagaram for enrolling their names in voters list.

Telugu Desam Party leader A.A. Raju handing over forms to locals in BC colony of Vizianagaram for enrolling their names in voters list. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party urged youngsters to enrol their names immediately in voters’ list to cast their votes in 2024 general elections. TDP Vizianagaram city secretary A.A. Raju said that the enrolment was very important for youngsters and others since they would be able to elect the right leaders in the upcoming elections.

He distributed Form-6 to youngsters who attained 18 years in an awareness camp organised in Ramalayam street of BC Colony on Tuesday. He said that Form-8 was required to shift their votes to other places.

Mr. Raju said that the locals were eager to vote for TDP but their support would be useful for the party only when they were having voting rights. Former revenue officer Pedada Janardhan, Jana Sena leader Ramakrishna, local TDP activists Ramana, Majji Srinivas, Anuradha, Ganamajji Arunamma and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.