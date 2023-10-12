HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP urges CEO to look into the role of village / ward volunteers in electoral roll frauds

The opposition party also flags the bulk submission of Form-6 and Form-7 against the ECI norms

October 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP leaders submitting a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Thursday.

TDP leaders submitting a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Thursday.

A delegation of the TDP led by its State president K. Atchannaidu submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on the discrepancies in the electoral rolls, at the Secretariat, near here, on October 12 (Thursday).

Addressing the media later, Mr. Atchannaidu said the submission of Form-6 (application for enrolment as voter) and Form-7 (application for raising objections to proposed inclusion / deletion of names from the existing electoral rolls) in bulk against the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms was the main issue taken to the CEO’s notice.

He said the ECI had promptly acted on the irregularities in the preparation / revision of voter lists in Parchur Assembly constituency, but it needed to inquire into the tardy pace of investigation of the frauds brought to light by the TDP in Tirupati and some other places subsequently.

Also, Mr. Atchannaidu said the CEO was urged to examine the illegal role being played by the ward and village secretariats and volunteers in the revision of electoral rolls, saying it was through that mechanism the government was trying to manipulate what was supposed to be a democratic process of listing the bona fide voters and getting the unscrupulous ones removed.

Mr. Meena promised to look into the issues raised by the TDP leaders and take appropriate action against those committing the electoral roll frauds, Mr. Atchannaidu added.

Referring to party national general secretary N. Lokesh meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late on Wednesday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the Union Home Minister was apprised of the illegal arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the harrowing time he was having in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Mr. Amit Shah had responded favourably to the issues brought to his notice, he said.

The presence of BJP State presidents D. Purandeswari (A.P.) and G. Kishan Reddy (Telangana) in the deliberations with Mr. Shah was unexpected, he claimed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.