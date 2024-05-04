TDP turns Land and Titling Act as a political weapon to target YSRCP in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts

May 04, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

With the reported directive from The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) party high command, almost all MP and MLA candidates raised the Land and Titling Act as a political weapon to target their counterparts of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), both in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. YSRCP senior leaders and Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana also countered their allegations by explaining the Act’s benefits in the long run.

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, former MLA and TDP Rajam nominee Kondru Muralimohan, Amadalavalasa MLA candidate of TDP Kuna Ravikumar, TDP State general secretary and Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu and others said that the Act would lead to many legal complications, while saying that there was no security for properties in the future.

Mr. Muralimohan said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assured to repeal the Act if TDP is voted to power, while urging people to postpone their transactions. While participating in electioneering in Amadalavalasa, Dr. Srinubabu said that property owners would get only photostat copies instead of registered original documents.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao told media in Srikakulam that the opposition parties were intentionally circulating false news, while hiding the fact that the Act was enacted as per the Central government guidelines.

Addressing the media in Vizianagaram, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the people would get registered original documents, while clarifying that the Act was aimed to ensure absolute transparency in land transactions. He said that opposition parties were using this as an election issue, while hiding the facts. He said that the people would not believe the propaganda of TDP and other parties.