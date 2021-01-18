TDP trying to divert people’s attention, alleges YSRCP

Anakapalle MLA (YSRCP) Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the region are making baseless allegations against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, unable to digest the government action on land grabbers.
Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that ever since YSRCP has taken charge, 171 acres of government land worth ₹2,000 crore, including valuable lands at GITAM, Rushikonda and Anandapuram, which were mostly encroached by TDP leaders and their followers, was recovered.
The TDP leaders were making false allegations of corruption to divert the attention of people, Mr. Amarnath alleged.
Mr. Amarnath accused the TDP and the BJP leaders of fanning religious passions to derive political mileage.
Pendurthy MLA A. Adeepraju criticised former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for his remarks against Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. He also refuted allegations of land encroachment at Vada Cheepurupalli panchayat in Parawada mandal.
