TDP to organise Dalit Prathighatana today

TDP leader K.S. Jawahar expressed serious concern that the ‘exploitation and persecution of Dalits’ was crossing all limits in the State government.

In a statement on Monday, the former Minister accused the State government of targeting the SCs and STs with hatred and vengeance. “Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country with regard to the suppression of the fundamental rights of the Dalits. The SCs and STs are being detained illegally, arrested atrociously and being implicated in false cases just for raising their dissent,” he alleged.

As a protest against the oppression of Dalits in the State, the TDP would hold a ‘Dalit Prathighatana’ rally on August 10. The rally will be held from the Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue in Gymkhana grounds to Ambedkar statue near Thummalapalli Kala Kshetra in Vijayawada city. The Dalit organisations and the people’s organisations should take part in the rally, he said.