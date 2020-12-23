TDP seeks probe into ‘political branding’ of SHE Team vehicles

Atchannaidu writes letter to DGP Gautam Sawang

Alleging that the vehicles of police SHE Teams in the Guntur district were painted with the flag colour of the ruling YSR Congress Party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded action against the move.

In a letter to Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu urged the latter to take stringent action against the officials responsible for it.

“Guntur Urban SP launched the vehicles on December 21. Using the flag colour of a political party on government vehicles is wrong. A senior police officer in a responsible position got openly involved in the launch of the vehicles painted with colour of the ruling party,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

He recalled that the previous TDP government had provided around 800 vehicles to strengthen the SHE Teams as part of women protection measures. “Now that the State government allowed some vehicles to be painted with the party colour, it is evident that its focus is on publicity only, not on the spirit of public service,” said the TDP leader.

‘Public money wasted’

The Supreme Court had already found fault with the government with regard to painting government buildings with the colour of the YSRCP.

The government had wasted public money of ₹3,500 crore in this regard, he said.

Stating that the Police Department should be free of such illegalities, Mr. Atchannaidu demanded that the DGP order a detailed probe and initiate against those responsible for ‘political branding of the police vehicles.’