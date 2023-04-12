HamberMenu
TDP seeks inquiry into ‘illegal arrest’ of Telugu Mahila leader in Andhra Pradesh

Party leaders write to the National Commission for Women and the Director General of Police urging them to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and initiate action against erring officials

April 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wrote two separate letters to the Chairperson of National Commission for Women and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh urging them to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the ‘illegal arrest’ of TDP leader Mulpuri Kalyani and initiate legal action against the said police officials.

Vangalapudi Anitha, State president of Telugu Mahila (the women’s wing of the TDP), alleged that the ruling YSRCP activists attacked the party office of the TDP in Gannavaram. To add insult to injury, the police foisted cases on TDP leaders instead, and implicated Telugu Mahila leader Ms. Kalyani in the same, Ms. Anitha added.

On April 10, the Gannavaram police and Hanuman Junction police barged into Ms. Kalyani’s house. “The police did not even allow her to change and attempted to forcibly take her away. Further, the police asked her to change her clothes under their watch, which is a gross violation of her right to privacy and is tantamount to outraging the modesty of a woman,” Ms. Anitha said.

“We requested the DGP to give us an appointment so that we could appraise him of the situation, but there has been no response from him. In this backdrop, we urge the National Commission for Women (NCW) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the illegal arrest of Ms. Kalyani and initiate legal action against the said police officials,” Ms. Anitha said.

