TDP seeks inclusion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan’s name in India Book of Records

TDP spokesman Pattabhiram says he has written to the publication about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘achievement of successfully being out on bail for 10 long years in 11 corruption cases being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate’

September 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman K. Pattabhiram said in a press release on September 23 (Saturday) that he had written to the India Book of Records seeking the inclusion of the name of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy in the book for his “achievement of completing 10 years on bail in the corruption cases under the scanner of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.”

He said few persons could spend such long period out on bail, and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did it successfully.

“September 23 is a very important day in the life of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as it was exactly on this day 10 years ago that he had got bail in 11 cases registered by the CBI. No person in the country has been on bail for so long, be it economic offences or other crimes,” Mr. Pattabhiram said.

