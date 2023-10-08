TDP protests in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts

October 08, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - GUNTUR

Workers of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Paraty and the CPI in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts staged protests in the form of peace rally and candle light march apart from switching off the lights at their homes on Saturday, protesting against the arrest and remand of the TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP organised these protests as part of the Kanthi Tho Kranti programme.

T. Sravan Kumar, former MLA and TDP Guntur district president, alleged that the police did not give permission for the peace rally, but the people participated in a huge numbers, which took place from from Ambedkar Statue at Lodge Centre to Gandhi statue at Patnam Bazar in Guntur.

Mr. Sravan alleged that while denying permission to the TDP, the police were saying that they imposed Section 144 across the State and hence no protest would be allowed, but at the same time they gave permission to organise political rallies by the YSRCP in Guntur.

The TDP leaders, including Kanna Lakshminarayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao, were placed under house arrest on Saturday. Mr. Kanna said that the police could not prevent them from going ahead with the agitation.

G.V. Anjanaylu, TDP Palnadu district president, warned that the people would not tolerate the authoritarian governance and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was going to face the wrath in the ensuing general elections.

Jana Sena Party leaders, including Gade Venkateswara Rao and Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav, and Jangala Ajaya Kumar from CPI participated in the peace rally.