TDP MLA held for taking up cycle yatra

The West Godavari police on Monday arrested Palakol MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu when he was taking up a cycle yatra to highlight the problems of aqua and paddy farmers in the region.

The MLA, displaying a board to procure stocks from aqua farmers, started the yatra from Palakol to Eluru. When he reached Bhimavaram town, police took him into custody.

The TDP MLA was shifted to the One Town police station and was released in the evening. Police dropped the MLA at his residence in Palakol.

Police said that no prior permission was taken for the cycle yatra and the protest could have led to law and order problem during the lockdown.