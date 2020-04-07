TDP MLA held for taking up cycle yatra

The West Godavari police on Monday arrested Palakol MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu when he was taking up a cycle yatra to highlight the problems of aqua and paddy farmers in the region.
The MLA, displaying a board to procure stocks from aqua farmers, started the yatra from Palakol to Eluru. When he reached Bhimavaram town, police took him into custody.
The TDP MLA was shifted to the One Town police station and was released in the evening. Police dropped the MLA at his residence in Palakol.
Police said that no prior permission was taken for the cycle yatra and the protest could have led to law and order problem during the lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.