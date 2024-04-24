GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP MLA candidate vows to create ‘Swachh’ Chittoor

He files his nomination papers at the district collectorate following a grand procession

April 24, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP MLA candidate Gurajala Jaganmohan taking out a nomination rally along with NDA cadre in Chittoor on Wednesday.

TDP MLA candidate Gurajala Jaganmohan taking out a nomination rally along with NDA cadre in Chittoor on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, Gurajala Jaganmohan, on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate following a grand procession with thousands of cadre from the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance participating.

Mr. Jaganmohan, a realtor and businessman, who received the B-form from TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, arrived in Chittoor with massive fanfare and received a warm welcome. After performing pujas at local temples, he garlanded the statues of Ambedkar and N.T. Rama Rao, alongside the TDP candidate for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, Daggumalla Prasada Rao.

His rally extended from Dargah Circle to the Collectorate and saw the participation of senior TDP leaders, including former mayor Katari Hemalatha, former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, former MLAs C.K. Babu and A.S. Manohar, senior BJP leader Venkateswara Chowdary.

Speaking to the media later, he vowed to work toward the holistic development of the Chittoor Assembly constituency if voted to power. Alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule had enabled the proliferation of illegal activities such as ganja, red sanders smuggling and lottery businesses in Chittoor, he said: “I vow to make Chittoor a Swachh city and eradicate the contraband activities”.

Moreover, he said that he was committed to bringing a university to Chittoor, apart from industries, and reviving the agrarian economy, including agriculture, horticulture, and dairy sectors.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.