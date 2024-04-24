TDP MLA candidate vows to create ‘Swachh’ Chittoor

April 24, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, Gurajala Jaganmohan, on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate following a grand procession with thousands of cadre from the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance participating.

Mr. Jaganmohan, a realtor and businessman, who received the B-form from TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, arrived in Chittoor with massive fanfare and received a warm welcome. After performing pujas at local temples, he garlanded the statues of Ambedkar and N.T. Rama Rao, alongside the TDP candidate for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, Daggumalla Prasada Rao.

His rally extended from Dargah Circle to the Collectorate and saw the participation of senior TDP leaders, including former mayor Katari Hemalatha, former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, former MLAs C.K. Babu and A.S. Manohar, senior BJP leader Venkateswara Chowdary.

Speaking to the media later, he vowed to work toward the holistic development of the Chittoor Assembly constituency if voted to power. Alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule had enabled the proliferation of illegal activities such as ganja, red sanders smuggling and lottery businesses in Chittoor, he said: “I vow to make Chittoor a Swachh city and eradicate the contraband activities”.

Moreover, he said that he was committed to bringing a university to Chittoor, apart from industries, and reviving the agrarian economy, including agriculture, horticulture, and dairy sectors.