TDP misleading teachers on transfers issue, says Minister

Amma Vodi beneficiaries’ list to be displayed today

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday accused Telugu Desam Party leaders of misleading teachers on their transfer issue.

He said unlike in the TDP rule when the entire exercise of teacher transfers was replete with irregularities, complete transparency was maintained in the ongoing teacher transfer process.

Referring to the blocking of vacant posts, the Minister said it was a usual practice. “We are not hiding anything. Details of the blocked vacant posts is being made public,” he said, informing that 16,008 vacant posts had been blocked in four categories.

A total of 32,889 vacant posts were available to teachers to exercise their options for transfers. He said the issue had been discussed with various teacher organisations and their suggestions had been taken into consideration.

Amma Vodi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Jagananna Amma Vodi on January 9, said Mr. Suresh, adding that the list of beneficiaries would be displayed on Wednesday (December 16) in village and ward secretariats.

He said in the first phase, more than 43,54,600 beneficiaries were paid a sum of ₹6.336 crore. The objective of the programme was to enable the economically weaker sections also to educate their children. The State would deposit ₹15,000 per annum in the bank account of the mother who sends her children to school, he said.

Assuring that the whole exercise was being carried out in a transparent way, the Minister said the list of beneficiaries for the second phase of the programme was ready.