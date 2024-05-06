GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP leaders hail transfer of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy by Election Commission

They express concern over the attacks on TDP, BJP and JSP leaders

May 06, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam TDP MP candidate K. Rammohan Naidu and Amadalavalasa MLA nominee Kuna Ravikumar campaigning in Amadalavalasa on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party’s MP candidate of Srikakulam Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Amadalavalasa MLA candidate Kuna Ravikumar on Monday hailed the transfer of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect by Election Commission of India. Both the TDP leaders campaigned in Amadalavalasa and expressed concern over the attacks on TDP, BJP and JSP leaders while referring to the alleged attack on BJP MP candidate C.M. Ramesh in Anakapalle constituency.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that free and fair election was need of the hour as the YSRCP was using both its money and muscle power to win the elections by hook or by crook. Mr. Ravikumar alleged that many officials were working still in favour of ruling party while urging the Election Commission of India to take necessary steps to prevent malpractices in the polls.

