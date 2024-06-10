GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP leaders hail allocation of Civil Aviation Ministry to Rammohan Naidu

He will focus on speedy completion of Bhogapuram international airport in Vizianagaram district, they say

Published - June 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam MP-elect Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Srikakulam MP-elect Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu | Photo Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders hailed the allocation of Civil Aviation Ministry to the Cabinet Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. According to them, it would help the State in many ways as he would concentrate on speedy completion of international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. Although the airport comes under Viizianagaram jurisidction, it is located on Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam national highway. The distance from Srikakulam to Bhogapuram is hardly 54 km and travel time is around 45 minutes.

Interestingly, former MP of Vizianagaram P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had also held the portfolio till resigning from the post when TDP had broken the alliance with the NDA government.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu was also given the same portfolio as TDP high command had reportedly insisted on the portfolio in order to complete the airport which would spur economic activity in the entire North Andhra region on the lines of Shamshabad international airport in Hyderabad.

Ancillary industries

TDP Srikakulam MLA-elect Gondu Shankar, TDP-Srikakulam district president Madarapu Venkatesh, TDP-State SC Cell general secretary Ramana Madiga and others hailed the event. “The portfolio will help the State as well as the Srikakulam district too with the creation of job opportunities. Mr. Rammohan Naidu who has a clear vision about the development of Srikakulam district will use this opportunity for the establishment of ancillary industries connected to the aviation,” said Mr. Shankar.

Mr. Venkatesh and Mr. Ramana Madiga said that Mr. Rammohan Naidu was capable to meet the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by developing the aviation industry in the country.

