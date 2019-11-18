TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar booked in another case

Yet another case was booked by the police against TDP former MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar and some of his followers by Eluru Three - Town police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act on November 16.

According to information reaching here, Mr. Prabhakar and his supporters went to his residence at Duggirala in a rally on Saturday after being released from the district jail following the grant of bail in cases, when Section 30 of the Police Act was in force.

The Three - Town police accused Mr. Prabhakar of obstructing their duties by disregarding the restrictions that were imposed under the Police Act and posing a threat to law and order by their actions.