TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will win with a thumping majority, says Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy

March 31, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is contesting with the support of the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, will sweep the elections in Ongole Lok Sabha constituency, TDP candidate for the seat Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has said.

“The NDA partners will win with a thumping majority and strive for the uplift of Prakasam district. The response from the people for the TDP during the election campaign has been overwhelming,” he said.

Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy, the sitting MP from Ongole, thanked TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving ticket to him. He urged the people to support his candidature in the elections.

Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy will contest against YSRCP candidate and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. “I have served the people of Prakasam district. I know their problems. I will solve the drinking water problem in upland areas and ensure infrastructure development,” he told The Hindu.

“In the 2019 election, I won with a margin of 2.14 lakh. I will win this election with a higher majority. People are vexed with the YSRCP rule and they are waiting for a change,” said the MP, who switched loyalties to the TDP from the YSRCP.