TDP-JSP alliance announces candidates in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts of Andhra Pradesh

February 24, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance announced the candidates for five out of seven Assembly constituencies in Guntur district, five out of six in Bapatla district and four out of seven in Palnadu district on Saturday.

The TDP is fielding former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar at Tadikonda (SC) Assembly Constituency, from where he was elected in 2014 and got defeated in 2019. The party general secretary Nara Lokesh is again contesting from Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency. He lost the elections in 2019 at the same constituency against the then sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. Even after the defeat, Mr. Lokesh has been doing social service to the people of the constituency for the last five years and he is confident of winning the elections now.

The senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra is again contesting from his native Ponnur Assembly Constituency. He is a five time elected MLA from the same constituency between 1994 and 2014 and lost for the first time in 2019 against YSRCP candidate Kilari Venkata Rosaiah. The TDP chief has selected Burla Ramanjaneyulu, a retired IAS officer and who worked as Collector of the erstwhile Guntur district, to contest from Prathipadu (SC) Assembly constituency.

One connecting factor in all these Assembly constituencies is Amaravati capital city. Though the core Amaravati capital and its 29 villages located in Tadepalli and Mangalagiri ACs, its influence is there on the adjoining constituencies like Ponnur, Prathipadu, Guntur East and Guntur West in Guntur district and Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency of Palnadu district.

On the other hand, the senior leaders in the party like former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao is going to contest at Chilakaluripet, G.V. Anjanaylu from Vinukonda, Julakanti Bramhananda Reddy from Macherla and former Minister Kanna Lakshinarayana from Sattenapalli.

In Bapatla district, the former Minister Nakka Anand Babu secured Vemuru (SC) constituency, three sitting MLAs including Anagani Satya Prasad in Repalle, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao in Purchur and Gottipati Ravi Kumar in Addanki are going to contest from the same constituencies respectively, apart from an industrialist Vegesana Narendra Varma from Bapatla constituency.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has announced the candidature of the party leader and former Speaker of Assembly, at Tenali Assembly Constituency in Guntur. He was elected twice as MLA from Tenali in 2004 and 2009 elections but lost in 2014.