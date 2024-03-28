TDP in a fix over its candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat

March 28, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam party (TDP) is in a catch-22 like situation as it is unable to finalise the candidate for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat with top leaders such as former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao, former MLA Meesala Geeta and Vizianagaram parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna showing no interest for various reasons.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who had represented the constituency between 2014 and 2019, unsuccessfully contested the seat in the previous elections. He has reportedly declined to contest the elections this time due to age factor.

Party decision irks Kala

Mr. Venakta Rao, who had represented Etcherla Assembly segment, is reportedly unhappy with the allocation of the Assembly seat to the alliance partner, BJP. The party has suggested him to contest either from Cheepurupalli or Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency if he is not interested to contest the Lok Sabha seat. His followers are unhappy with this offer too as he is a non-local for Gajapathinagaram constituency.

Mr. Nagarjuna, who is Mr. Venkata Rao’s brother’s son, is the in-charge of Cheepurupalli. He fears that contesting from Cheepurupalli may lead to family disputes. Ms. Geeta is upset over denial of ticket for either Vizianagaram or Nellimarla Assembly seats. Mr. Nagarjuna is keen to contest only from Cheepurupalli having nurtured it in the last four years.

With the top leaders declining to contest the Vizianagaram LS seat, Pulsus Group chairman and A.P. Backward Classes association leader Gedela Srinubabu has been striving hard to get the ticket.

Former Denkada mandal parishad president Kandi Chandrasekhar and TDP leader from Etcherla Kalisetti Appala Naidu are also in the race for the ticket.

TDP may plump for a candidate from the Turpu Kapu community as the YSRCP fielded four MLA and one MP candidates from the community, which has a sizeable population in the constituency.