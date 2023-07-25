HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP, if voted to power, will bring in policies for automobile mechanics, says Lokesh

Soft loans will be provided to mechanics to help them start workshops, apart from training to handle the latest motorcycles and cars including electric vehicles, says TDP national general secretary

July 25, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with a group of motorcycle mechanics near S.N. Padu in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with a group of motorcycle mechanics near S.N. Padu in Prakasam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), if voted to power in 2024 elections, will bring in an ‘autombile mechanic-friendly’ policy to help them eke out a living with dignity, its national general secretary N. Lokesh has said.

Interacting with a group of automobile mechanics at a workshop near S.N. Padu during his Yuva Galam padayatra on July 25 (Tuesday), he said soft loan would be provided to mechanics to help them start workshops costing over ₹10 lakh each.

Training would be provided to the workers to handle the latest motorcycles and cars including electric vehicles, Mr. Lokesh said on the 165th day of his walkathon.

He promised skill centres in each Assembly constituency as the mechanics numbering over 10 lakh struggled to come to terms with the new generation vehicles. He said that the Chandranna Beema scheme would be revived to provide ₹5 lakh to the family members of accident death victims and ₹2 lakh in case of natural death.

A group health insurance scheme would be introduced as a majority of mechanics were in the unorganised sector after mapping the large number of workshops spread across the State using GPSand issuing of identity cards for all workers, he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that he used to visit only public sector Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment during his childhood in Hyderabad, adding that the government-run hospitals in Andhra Pradesh would be strengthened.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.