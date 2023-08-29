TDP had to walk out of NDA only over Special Category Status issue, says Chandrababu Naidu

August 29, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of N. Chandrababu Naidu has dropped enough hints that his party is keen on forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections.

In an informal interaction with the media persons in New Delhi on August 29 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu said that the TDP had to differ with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government earlier only on the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP had to honour the sentiments of the people. The TDP had to walk out of the NDA in the interests of the State, he said. “Except for the lone issue, the TDP has no differences of opinion with the BJP in other aspects. The TDP is not against the BJP or the NDA. The support of the Union government is required to develop the State,” Mr. Naidu observed.

On ‘INDIA’

Referring to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed recently by 26 opposition parties, Mr. Naidu said, “There is no leader for the new front. This is a boon for the BJP. We need to wait and watch how the new outfit progresses.”

“I will not comment on who will lead the new outfit. The TDP has been playing a crucial role in the national politics since 1980. It has a special place and recognition at the national level,” he said.

‘Congress party’s revival belak’

On the prospects of the Congress party, Mr. Naidu said that its revival in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu was bleak. “The Congress party has some presence only in Telangana and Karnataka in South India,” he added.

Referring to the Assembly elections in Telangana, the TDP national president said, “A committee has been constituted to receive application forms from aspiring contestants. The TDP will contest in all the constituencies. It is too late to forge an alliance with the BJP in Telangana.”