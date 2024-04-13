GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP gears up for Chandrababu Naidu’s tour in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on April 15 and 16

April 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan inviting local YSRCP leaders into the Telugu Desam Party at Rajam of Vizianagaram district.

Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan inviting local YSRCP leaders into the Telugu Desam Party at Rajam of Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders and activists are gearing up to make the public meetings to be addressed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajam, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Nellimarla constituencies on April 15 and 16, a success. His tour in the region assumed significance as he is coming to the districts after the announcement of election schedule.

He will participate in the roadshow at Rajam at around 3 p.m. on April 15 for the victory of TDP MLA nominee Kondru Muralimohan and Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu. Later, he will move to Palasa to campaign for TDP nominee Gouthu Sireesha and TDP Srikakulam MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammoahn Naidu. On the next day, he will participate in roadshows in Nellimarla and Vizianagaram.

Speaking to the media at Rajam, Mr. Muralimohan said that people were eagerly waiting for Mr. Naidu’s tour as they were unhappy with the misdeeds of the YSRCP government in the last four years. He said that the roadshow was an opportunity for the TDP to show its strength at Rajam which could not witness any progress although the YSRCP won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.