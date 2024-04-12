GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to campaign in Payakaraopeta and Chodavaram on April 14

April 12, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in an election campaign in Anakapalli district on April 14 (Sunday).

This will be his first visit to the Uttarandhra region after the announcement of the election schedule. On Sunday, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to take part in roadshows and public meetings at Payakaraopeta and Chodavaram. The TDP MLA candidates for the two Assembly constituencies — V. Anitha and K.S.N.S. Raju — along with the party cadre, are making arrangements for the roadshows and meetings.

Mr. Naidu’s election campaign schedule in other parts of Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts is yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.