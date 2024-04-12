TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to campaign in Payakaraopeta and Chodavaram on April 14

April 12, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in an election campaign in Anakapalli district on April 14 (Sunday).

This will be his first visit to the Uttarandhra region after the announcement of the election schedule. On Sunday, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to take part in roadshows and public meetings at Payakaraopeta and Chodavaram. The TDP MLA candidates for the two Assembly constituencies — V. Anitha and K.S.N.S. Raju — along with the party cadre, are making arrangements for the roadshows and meetings.

Mr. Naidu’s election campaign schedule in other parts of Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts is yet to be announced.