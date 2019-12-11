TDP demands remunerative price to farmers in State

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators, led by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, staged a dharna on Tuesday near the Assembly to highlight the plight of farmers in the State.

Mr. Naidu said that the farmers were not getting remunerative price to their produce in the State. Groundnut, palm oil, Bengal gram, turmeric and cotton farmers were distress.

The government has to ensure remunerative price to them. The State government utterly failed to address the issue, he said. Party Deputy Floor leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu said that the TDP would mount pressure on the government to solve the farmers’ problems.

The government has been deceiving the farmers for the last six months, he alleged.

TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others said that the agitation would continue until the government came to the rescue of the farmers.

Earlier, during a meeting with the party leaders, Mr. Naidu said: “Is it wrong to represent the farmers’ problem? Chief Minister Y.S. Jaga Mohan Reddy has no concern for the people and sincerity to solve the problems faced by them. The YSRCP is spending all its energies on suppressing the Telugu Desam.”

The demand to control the spiralling prices of onion was being faulted by the YSRCP.

The YSRCP leaders were creating fear among the people. The government should take steps to supply onions at the doorstep.

If the government cannot supply the onions at the doorstep, why paying salaries to volunteers, he asked.