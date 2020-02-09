TDP creating confusion over KIA issue, says Gorantla Madhav

“The TDP has misled Parliament on the KIA Motors issue. Through its media, the party has created an unwarranted doubt over the company’s operations in Andhra Pradesh,” Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav has alleged.

Coming down on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP MP accused him of getting a negative report written in a news agency against the KIA Motors. Mr. Madhav also lashed out at Mr. Naidu for frequently changing his stance on the Legislative Council issue.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Madhav played a few video clippings to show how TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu spoke in the Lok Sabha without properly reading the KIA Motors reaction put out by the news agency on February 5 that clearly stated that it was not moving out of A.P.

Without reading the report, the TDP tried to mislead the entire country. At a time when the TDP was supposed to protect the interests of the State, it was making baseless allegations, damaging the image of the State, Mr. Madhav alleged.

About his interaction with the KIA officials, which was being shown as though he had abused them, Mr. Madhav said he was only questioning them about jobs for locals, and added that he would continue to take up the cause of the local youth.

Responding to the criticism on his behaviour in the Lok Sabha, the MP said he had every right to stop anyone who tried to spread misinformation.

Mr. Madhav further said that he would request Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to locate the capital in Rayalaseema for the development of the region.