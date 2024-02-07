GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, to meet Amit Shah, Nadda

The visit of the TDP chief after a call from the Union Home Minister assumes significance as it comes at a time when the general elections are fast approaching and the clamour to sort out the issue of alliances is growing with each passing day

February 07, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi at a time when the general elections are fast approaching and the clamour to sort out the issue of alliances is growing with each passing day.

Mr. Naidu reached Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The TDP chief received a call from Mr. Shah on Tuesday. He reportedly discussed various subjects with Mr. Shah and also BJP national president J.P. Nadda. The last time the three leaders had deliberations was in July 2023.

The TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) had formed an alliance in September last. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had since said that he continued to have a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders, and he was confident that the national party would unite with the TDP-JSP combine to together fight the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the elections.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan insisted that all the parties should close their ranks for the stated cause, which was to defeat the YSRCP by not letting the anti-YSRCP votes to split.

