Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gives call for Chalo Assembly

He asks public to make it a success

Telugu Desam Party chief and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the supporters of Amaravati farmers to lay siege to the Assembly which is going to host a session from Monday.

Speaking during the Amaravati Parirakshana Rally in West Godavari district Mr. Naidu called upon the public to take part in the Chalo Assembly programme and make it a success. He claimed that the government was already sending furniture to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Naidu along with Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee took out the rally in Eluru, Narayanapuram, Ganapavaram and other mandals in the district.

