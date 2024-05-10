TDP blocking disbursal of aid under welfare schemes, proves it is anti-poor, alleges Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the TDP, by blocking the ongoing welfare schemes, proved to be anti-poor.

Addressing an election meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We have ensured smooth disbursal of welfare schemes for the last five years. But look at the TDP’s desperation ahead of elections. It is conspiring to stop the money from reaching the beneficiaries. The TDP leaders should know that by doing this, they are not only strangulating me, but also troubling my sisters, my grandparents and my farmers. This is just the beginning. It will stop all welfare schemes if it comes to power.”

“To ensure volunteers visit every home again, to safeguard the future of the poor, to continue all the schemes, to ensure corruption-free good governance, to elevate school- going children, to ensure them quality education, to improve hospitals and agriculture, press two buttons on the ‘Fan’ (YSRCP symbol,” he appealed to the voters. He said people should vote for YSRCP and ensure that it emerged victorious in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.