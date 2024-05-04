GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP and alliance partners will form government, says Nara Rohit

May 04, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Rohit extending his support to BJP Etcherla candidate N. Eswara Rao in Etcherla constituency of Vizianagaram Parliamentary segment on Saturday.

Tollywood film actor, Nara Lohit, on Saturday exuded confidence that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partners such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) would form the government with a comfortable majority as people from all sections of the society wanted to dethrone the existing YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

He campaigned for BJP Etcherla candidate, Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, and TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate, Kalisetti Appalanaidu, in Etcherla constituency of Vizianagaram Parliamentary segment. Hundreds of youngsters gathered to see the film star who already caught the attention of public by acting in the political thriller ‘Prathinidhi’, which reportedly will soon have a sequel.

Speaking to media, Mr. Rohit said that TDP-BJP-JSP combination was already a big hit and people were keen to ensure victory for the alliance. Mr. Eswara Rao said that Mr. Rohit’s campaign boosted the morale of the party cadre, while recalling his commitment towards building a better society, which he had portrayed through his movie Prathinidhi. Mr. Appala Naidu said that Nandamuri and Nara families were highly respected throughout the State, while recalling his personal association with them.

Uttarandhra Sadhu Parishad president, Swami Srinivasananda, who blessed the candidates and Mr. Rohit, said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be able to ensure better administration, both in State and Centre, while recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

