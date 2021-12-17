TANA to conduct 150 cancer screening camps in A.P., Telangana

Medical equipmet worth around ₹25 crore will reach Vizag by end of the month, says association president

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will be conducting about 150 cancer screening camps in the two Telugu speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next two years. This was disclosed by the president of TANA Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary here on Friday.

Mr. Chowdary took over as president in July 2021 and would continue till 2023.

The cancer camps will be conducted by the TANA in association with the Grace Cancer Foundation and Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

He said medical equipment worth around ₹25 crore will be reaching Visakhapatnam from the USA, by the end of this month.

The equipment is given by North Western Medical Hospital, Chicago, and will be distributed to government hospitals in the two States with the cooperation of the Indian Red Cross, said Mr. Chowdary.

This has been possible due to the efforts put in by the past president of TANA Padmasree Mutyala, foundation chair Yarlagadda Venkat Ram, Mr. Ashok Kolla and Ramakant Koya, he said.

Tele-consultation

He also informed the media that for the benefit of the people in India, TANA has started tele-consultation on health. “We are providing free consultation in at least 10 specialities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Indian Standard Time),” he said.

“We have also started a women empowerment programme, wherein one woman achiever will conduct a webinar. We are also planning to start an orientation programme for MS students who intend to go to the USA for higher studies,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Chowdary briefed about the functioning of TANA and how its various verticals such as TANA Team Square, TANA Foundation, TANA Cares and TANA Culture, have been benefiting the Telugu speaking diaspora in the USA and Canada.

He said that the association had played a crucial role during the first and second wave of the COVID pandemic both in the USA and in India.