Tally crosses 1,300-mark in State as 73 new cases emerge

With the detection of 73 new COVID-19 positive cases during the past 24 hours in 11 districts, the tally in the State has gone up to 1,332.

The State has conducted 7,727 tests, the highest number of samples tested in a day so far taking the total samples tested so far to 88, 061.

29 discharged

No deaths have been reported during the past four days and in the past 24 hours, 29 patients — 20 from Guntur and three each from Krishna, Anantapur and Nellore — have recovered and were discharged. So far, 287 patients have recovered and 31 have died leaving 1,014 active patients.

Meanwhile, 29 of the new cases were reported in Guntur, the second most affected district after Kurnool which reported 11 new cases. Krishna district reported 13 new cases while Prakasam and Anantapur districts reported four new cases each. Chittoor reported three cases, West Godavari reported two cases and East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one case each.

The total number of cases in Kurnool (343), Guntur (283) and Krishna (236) is going up by the day and the three districts account for 65% of the total cases.

They are followed by Nellore (82), Chittoor (77), Kadapa (69), Prakasam (60), Anantapur (58), West Godavari (56), East Godavari (40), Visakhapatnam (23) and Srikakulam (5).