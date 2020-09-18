‘Talks on with Apple vendors to set up manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’

Govt. has offered to develop Kadapa airport as a cargo hub, says Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government is negotiating with the major sub-contractors and vendors of the products of technology major Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in the State.

It has also offered to develop the Kadapa airport as a cargo hub with automatic customs clearances and direct delivery of components to their shop floors.

“We held talks with the Apple management to know the kind of ecosystem they need. I hope a manufacturing unit will eventually come up in the State,” said Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Skill Development.

Addressing the media at the APIIC headquarters at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government has plans to transform Visakhapatnam into a global cloud computing hub.

“The guidelines are being framed. Modalities including mobilising venture capital and setting up incubation centres are being worked out. Besides, plans are afoot to take Internet facility to the doorsteps of people under the aegis of the A.P. State Fibernet Limited,” he said.

Shipbuilding facility

The Minister said that some companies had come forward to set up a ship building-cum-repair facility that can handle Panamax vessels to start with. Preliminary discussions have been held in this regard.

The Government of India has evinced interest in partially funding eight fishing harbours proposed to be built by the State government. The DPRs for Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu ports are almost ready, he said.

Refinery projects

Mr. Goutham Reddy further said Union Minister Piyush Goyal had promised to allocate two refinery projects in Visakhapatnam - Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region.

He asserted that Kadapa Steel Plant stood a bright chance of attracting global steel makers as the government had plans for its expansion once the economy started recovering. The Expressions of Interest have been submitted. The government has plans to establish a 1.50 MTPA integrated steel plant,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said.

Bulk drug park

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has plans to set up a solar panel manufacturing unit in the State and it is taking up the proposal at the Board level, said Mr. Goutham Reddy.

East Godavari district is being considered for establishment of a bulk drug park, he added.