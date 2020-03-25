Taking sanitisation to the next level

After a COVID-19 case from Srikalahasti town turned positive, the municipal body got down to action by spraying disinfectant all over the temple town.

Drone sanitisers were employed to ensure that the entire town was covered within a short time. The drones sprayed the disinfectant on all the streets as well as the rooftops. Wearing mask, local legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy walked all over the four mada streets following the drone and warned people against coming out.

“It is unfortunate that the first positive case emerged from our town, but there is no need for the public to panic. People will have to stay indoors and alert the government about people who recently returned from abroad,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also flayed the educated lot for exhibiting ‘utter carelessness’ and spreading the virus all over. He was particularly serious about those who had gone abroad for studies and returned home without getting themselves tested. He announced that he would bring one lakh lakh masks from Hyderabad.

Chevireddy gesture

Similarly, TUDA Chairman and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who represents Chandragiri in the Assembly, had brought 3.40 lakh hand sanitisers to be distributed all over his constituency.

He launched the programme at his Thummalagunta village in Tirupati rural mandal along with Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa. The idea is to distribute two sanitiser bottles per household to ensure hygiene during the testing period.