Andhra Pradesh

Take action on Vijaya Sai,TDP urges TS DGP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Varla Ramaiah has urged the Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) to take action on YSR Congress (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member P. Vijaya Sai Reddy for alleged lockdown violations.

In a letter on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaiah said the Telangana police sent even badminton coach Pullela Gopichand to home quarantine after travelled from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. “For reasons best known to the government, it appears that quarantine is being selectively implemented in Telangana,” he added.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy conducted many public programmes in Andhra Pradesh during the lockdown without any hindrance. Later, he travelled to Hyderabad and again to different parts of A.P.

“We are afraid that he is acting as super spreader of COVID-19. Therefore, I appeal to you to put Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy in home quarantine in case he visits Telangana again,” he added.

