‘Take action against medical officers of PHCs that had zero deliveries in five years’

Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare S. Venkateswar, on Sunday, instructed the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare K. Padmavathi to take action against medical officers of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) where not even a single institutional delivery was carried out in the past five years.

According to an official release, Mr. Venkateswar took serious cognisance of the fact that several PHCs had a track record of having ‘zero deliveries’ within long durations, which was unacceptable, especially in the tribal areas.

BCG vaccine

Moreover, Mr. Venkateswar ordered that the doctors and medical officers concerned should strive to ensure that the adult TB BCG vaccine was administered to every vulnerable individual aged above 18 years. He observed that the Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts lagged behind others in implementing the immunisation drive.

He further called upon the DMHOs to take steps to prevent the outbreak of malaria, dengue and chikungunya with due focus on tribal areas. Officials were urged to be alert for the next four months as monsoon season is around the corner.