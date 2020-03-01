Taiwanese man admitted to Corona Isolation Ward in Ruia Hospital, Tirupati

A Taiwanese national diagnosed with cold and fever was admitted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH), Tirupati, late on Saturday.

The person, who reached here on an assignment in a private manufacturing company in Chittoor district, suddenly fell ill and was treated at the hospital’s medical centre.

Taking his nationality into cognisance and to eliminate the chances of his contracting NCOV which is widely prevalent in China, he was sent to SVRRGGH, where he was admitted to the Corona Isolation Ward. The ward was set up last month in its Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) building.

Identity confidential

The patient, whose identity has been kept confidential for privacy reasons, is under medication and constant watch. “We have sent his blood sample to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for further study. We expect the report to reach us by Thursday,” SVRRGGH Superintendent N.V. Ramanaiah told The Hindu.

Condemns media reports

Meanwhile, he condemned the reports and footage that appeared in a section of the electronic media that the patient had tested positive to NCOV. “We can rule it out only after receiving the blood test report. We urge the media to maintain restraint till then,” Dr. Ramanaiah appealed. The IDH has been cordoned off and outsiders are barred from entering the building.