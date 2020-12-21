Andhra Pradesh

Tadipatri branch canal of Tungabhadra HLC breaches, restored

Tadipatri Branch Canal of Tungabhadra High-Level Canal breached at 19th km and inundated part of Putlur village, Anantapur district.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

The Tadipatri Branch Canal (TBC) of the Tungabhadra High-Level Main Canal (HLC) breached sometime in the night at 19th km near Putlur village in the district inundating some portions of the village and agricultural lands.

Irrigation Department officials immediately began temporary plugging and restoration work at the breach point near a structure on the canal. When contacted, HLC Superintending Engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar told The Hindu that by afternoon the leakage was plugged and overflows were stopped. After the rectification of the breached canal, water flows to Komatikuntla Tank were restored.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 4:27:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tadipatri-branch-canal-of-tungabhadra-hlc-breaches-restored/article33384759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY