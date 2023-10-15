HamberMenu
Swimming camp to wean children off electronic gadgets during Dasara holidays

Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association is organising weekend camps, offers water safety and swimming lessons

October 15, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The schools and colleges have closed for Dasara holidays and children have ample time to indulge in the activities of their choice. Holidays provide breaks from the usual routine and studies, and if put to use wisely, this period can be highly beneficial for children’s physical and mental health.

However, many parents face the challenge of weaning their children off electronic gadgets that they often glue to during leisure. “We have become slaves to our technological innovations to such an extent that human relationships are no longer the way we knew them to be,” says Katragadda Ajay, founder president of the Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA).

The Association members have started weekend camps to help the children regain their sense of amazement and curiosity.

Coinciding with Dasara holidays, the association members are organising a swimming camp for schoolchildren. The camp began on October 15 (Sunday) with a good number of young ones, with their parents in tow, descending on the bank of the Krishna River in the wee hours. They learned the basic safety tips before they took the plunge into the water.

Trying to make swimming less daunting, the organisers tried to infuse confidence in them. “Once you get a hang of it, swimming will be a breeze,” said Mr. Ajay, addressing the young learners.

Parents who are keen to enrol their children in the water safety and swimming lessons that are being held from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. can contact the organisers by dialling the phone number 9494126812.

